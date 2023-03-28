Ortom begs for forgiveness, withdraws case from tribunal

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, on Tuesday appealed to those he may have offended in the course of his service as governor of the state to forgive him.

This is as he declared his decision to withdraw the case he instituted at the Election Petition Tribunal where he was challenging the victory of the senator-elect of Benue North West Senatorial District, Titus Zam, in the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections.

Recall that the senatorial aspiration of Governor Ortom was dashed following his defeat on February 25 when he lost to his former aide, Zam.

The governor, while reacting to his loss then, had argued that he was going to challenge the outcome of the election in court as he hinged his decision to what he described as non-transmission of results.

Contrary to that, while addressing journalists on Tuesday after meeting with stakeholders from his constituency and members of his campaign council at the Government House in Makurdi, Ortom said that he had decided to withdraw his case at the tribunal.

“Though there was glaring evidence of malpractices including non-transmission of results electronically during the conduct of the Benue North West senatorial election, I have taken the decision to withdraw my case from the tribunal.”

He added that the decision to withdraw his case from the court was in the interest of peace and without prejudice to the suits filed by other candidates of his party, the PDP.

“As a leader of PDP, I will continue to support the party in collaboration with other leaders to enable it to bounce back from the mistakes and drawbacks that are affecting it at the moment.”

The governor, however, reassured the people of the state that he will continue to provide selfless service in all sectors of development till the end of his tenure on May 29, 2023.

He however made a passionate appeal, “For those I might have offended in this journey of serving the state and our country, I seek their forgiveness as I also forgive those who have offended me.”

The governor commended the resilience of the people of the state for participating massively in the just-concluded elections despite what he described as “glaring provocation and intimidation by the federal might” and also appreciated the PDP in the state for supporting him all the way.

He noted that it had been an honour to serve the people of Benue State as governor, saying he always ensured equity, fairness, justice and the rule of law and has executed the mandate given to him by God through Benue people, adding that he will always be available and ready to carry out God’s mandate as He directs him.