Oshiomhole deceived 14 Edo Assembly members-elect, denied constituents representation, says Obaseki

Edo State Governor and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Godwin Obaseki, has said that the sacked national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, deceived the 12 members-elect of the state’s Assembly who refused to present themselves for inauguration and two others whose seats were declared vacant, denying their constituents representation.

The governor said this in Adolor Ward 4, Ekiadolor, Ovia North East Local Government Area (LGA) of the state, during his reelection campaign rally.

Obaseki said the affected members-elect in their selfish pursuits and obedience to their godfather, Oshiomhole, betrayed the confidence reposed in them by their constituents after the house was proclaimed on June 17, 2019.

“The godfather is very deceptive; he deceived 14 members of the Edo State House of Assembly (EDHA) and today they don’t have jobs,” the governor said.

Urging the people not to be deceived by the antics of the godfather and his allies, Obaseki noted: “Let me tell you what is going on here in Ekiadolor, you may not know. About six years ago, they tried to play politics with you. They decided to set up two Universities but we didn’t know it was one they wanted to set up. They used a cover saying they are setting up two state universities.

“They pretended they wanted to set up two universities and took all the money to build one and in three years, nothing was done here. They stopped an existing College of Education and we didn’t have the university they promised us, no student was admitted.”

To right the wrong, the governor said his administration decided to set up a new College of Education with three campuses in Abudu, Igueben and Afuze.

Obaseki continued: I went to President Muhammadu Buhari to let him know we need a Federal College of Education in Ekiadolor, knowing that they have deceived us about having a university in Edo South. Thanks to President Buhari; he approved it and now we have a Federal College of Education in Ekiadolor. They don’t want the school to start as they keep sponsoring protest against the projects everyday. Please warn them to stop demonstrating.”

Chairman of Edo PDP Campaign Council Chief Dan Orbih said: “In the eight years of Oshiomhole’s administration, Ekiadolor people were abandoned as the existing institution in the area was abandoned and a new one built in Iyamho.

“Obaseki is paying attention to the existing institution that was neglected by Oshiomhole’s administration. Obaseki has the answers to all the huge problems created by Oshiomhole as pastor Ize-Iyamu’s Simple Agenda can’t solve them.

“We thank God for Obaseki who has done well in developing the state; we all have benefited from his developmental strides in the last three years and eight months. Oshiomhole is not God and can’t decide who will become governor in Edo State; it’s only the people that can decide.”