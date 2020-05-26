Osimhen arrives in Lagos for father’s burial

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen, has arrived in Lagos State for his father’s burial. He arrived on Monday with other Super Eagles players.

Osimhen lost his father, Patrick, on Saturday after a brief illness.

“He is around. He came in today. He came with some Eagles players. They landed in Lagos (private wing of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport),” a source told The PUNCH.

The Nigeria Football Federation had on Saturday said Osimhen’s club, Lille, have given him a private aircraft to come to Nigeria for his father’s burial.

President of the NFF, Amaju Pinnick, said, “I have spoken to Victor Osimhen and expressed the sorrow of the NFF and the entire Nigerian Football family. His club, Lille OSC of France have given him a private aircraft to come to Nigeria to be with his family and probably for the burial rites. We have applied for a landing permit.

“The loss of either parent is usually a moment of heartbreak for anyone. We condole with Victor (Osimhen) at this moment and pray that God will grant his late father eternal rest, while also granting the family the fortitude to bear the great loss.”

After helping Nigeria lift the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile, Osimhen sealed a move to Bundesliga side Wolfsburg where he played 14 top-flight games in two seasons.

He struggled to establish himself in the German city and thus, secured a move to Belgium, where he played the entire 2018/19 season and scored 12 goals in 25 league matches.

Subsequently, he was signed by Lille as Nicolas Pepe’s replacement, who had moved to Arsenal in the off-season.