Osinbajo, Ambode, others for Nigerian Guild of Editors’ Convention

The Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) has concluded plans to hold its Biennial Convention in Ikeja, the Lagos State Capital. The convention, scheduled to hold from May 3-5, 2019, will take place at the Lagos Airport Hotel, Ikeja.

Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo (SAN) is the Special Guest of Honour. Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, the Host Governor will declare the convention open. Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed is the Host Minister of the convention expected to be attended by over 300 editors in Nigeria.

The theme of the convention is ‘Media Convergence as Strategy for Survival’ and the keynote will be delivered by Professor Abigail Ogwezzy-Ndisika, Head, Department of Mass Communication, University of Lagos and member, Editorial Board of Guardian newspapers.

According to a statement by Ken Ugbechie, Social/Publicity Secretary of the Guild, the convention will be chaired by veteran journalist Dan Agbese, author, columnist and Executive Director of MayFive Media Limited.

A major highpoint of the convention is the election of new Exco members to run the affairs of the Guild in the next two years after the expiration of the tenure of Mrs. Funke Egbemode-led Exco.

Meanwhile, the Election Committee for the Guild has announced that it had cleared 23 candidates to vie for elective positions into the Guild’s Executive Council and Standing Committee.

The election will hold on Saturday, May 4 after the opening ceremony and it is the first election to be held using the amended 2016 NGE Constitution and Election Guidelines. A statement signed by the Secretary of NGE Electoral Committee, Barr. Gbemiga Ogunleye, in Lagos, said 23 candidates were cleared for 12 offices.

Those cleared include: Funke Egbemode as Presidential candidate, while Messrs Umar Saidu Tudunwada and Chooks Ogbonnaya Oko were cleared to contest for the office of Deputy President.

For the office of Vice President (North), Hajia Sani and Mr Sanusi Jibrin were cleared as contestants.

Also, for the office of Vice President (East), Mr Samuel Egbala and Mr Dom Isute, emerged as cleared contestants, while for the office of Vice President (West), Mr Mustapha Isa was cleared.

Mary Atolagbe emerged as a successful candidate to contest for the post of General Secretary, while Austeen Elewodalu and Juliet Njiowhor were cleared as contestants for the post of Assistant General Secretary.

Victoria Ibanga was cleared to contest for the post of Treasurer, while Ken Ugbechie was cleared to contest for the post of Social/Publicity Secretary.

For the office of Standing Committee Members (North), the following were cleared as contestants: Catherine Agbo, Julius Idowu, Husseina Bangshika and Umoru Ibrahim.

For the office of Standing Committee Members (East), the following candidates were also cleared: Ngwoke A. Ngwoke, Ikpong Essien-Udom and Freston Akpor. Those cleared for the office of Standing Committee Members (West) include: Adeleye Ajayi, Steve Nwosu, Eze Anaba and Gabriel Akinadewo.