Osinbajo congratulates Uhuru Kenyatta on re-election

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has congratulated President Uhuru Kenyatta on his re-election as President of the Republic of Kenya.

Laolu Akande, the acting President’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, said the congratulatory message was contained in a letter signed by the Acting President and addressed to the Kenyan leader.

Kenyatta’s electoral victory was formally announced by the country’s electoral commission on Friday amid allegations of voting fraud by his rival, Raila Odinga.

Osinbajo, however, noted that President Kenyatta’s re-election was a clear testimony to his selfless service to Kenya and the giant strides he took to transform the country in the last few years.

He said: “I have the honour on behalf of the Government and people of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to congratulate you on your successful re-election as the President of the Republic of Kenya.

“Permit me, therefore, to use this momentous occasion to reiterate Nigeria’s support and cooperation with Kenya in our collective determination to advance the development of Africa and its people.’’

The acting President also congratulated and extended his best wishes to the people of Kenya on the successful conclusion of the Aug. 8 general elections in the country.

He wished President Kenyatta “a very successful new term in office.’’

The official figures released by the Kenya’s electoral commission indicated that Kenyatta secured 54.27 per cent to defeat Odinga who scored 44.74 per cent of the ballots cast.