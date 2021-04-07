Osinbajo decorates acting IGP with new rank

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has decorated Usman Alkali Baba with his new rank of inspector-general of police (IGP). Baba was decorated at the presidential villa on Wednesday.

Osinbajo, who was not officially made acting president when President Muhammadu Buhari went on his latest medical trip to the UK, has been active.

On Tuesday, the president approved Baba’s appointment to succeed Mohammed Adamu who was removed under controversial circumstances.

He was removed before the expiration of his three months tenure extension which Buhari had earlier endorsed.

He was in Imo state to assess the damage caused by the attacks on a prison and a police building when heir replacement was announced.

Until his appointment, Baba was the deputy inspector-general of police, force criminal investigation department, force headquarters.

He is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and is coming on board with over three decades of policing experience which started in 1988 when he enlisted in the force.

He rose through the ranks to become a commissioner of police in 2013 after which he was posted to the Delta state command, from where he was redeployed to the federal capital territory (FCT) command for about two years.

He has also served in other key positions including as an assistant inspector-general of police (AIG) in charge of zone 5; AIG in charge of finance and administration, as well as police force secretary.

He served in police commands in Kaduna, Edo, Ebonyi, Bayelsa, Gombe, and Yola, among others.

Since Baba’s appointment is subject to approval by the senate, he will hold the position in an acting position until confirmed.