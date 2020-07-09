Osinbajo didn’t collect N4bn from Magu, says Laolu Akande

Laolu Akande, spokesman of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, says his principal will not be distracted by “campaigns of lies and calumny”.

Akande was reacting to allegations that Ibrahim Magu, suspended chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), “embezzled over N39 billion and gave Osinabjo N4 billion after the VP gave instructions to him to release some of the recovered loots…”

In a statement on Wednesday, Akande said the report is also being circulated in a video on Youtube with a female commentator “peddling the same lies”.

He described the report as “baseless fabrications”, adding that such “reckless publications” have become tools used by unscrupulous elements to tarnish the image of honest public officials.

“With all emphasis at our disposal, let it be firmly stated that these are totally false and baseless fabrications purporting to reflect goings-on at the Probe Panel investigating Mr. Ibrahim Magu. They are indeed completely absurd in every respect,” the statement read.

“Sadly, such mindless, vicious and reckless publications have now become the preferred tool of unscrupulous and reprobate elements in our society who are procured with monetary inducement to peddle blatant falsehood, tarnish the image of upright public officials and mislead unsuspecting Nigerians.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, will of course not be distracted by these obvious campaigns of lies and calumny. The online publications, being criminally defamatory in nature, have been referred to the relevant law enforcement agencies for investigation and necessary action.”

Magu is being probed by a presidential panel over allegations of gross misconduct against the EFCC under him.