Osinbajo drops two ICPC board members under probe

The Acting President, Yemi, Osinbajo, has dropped the two new members nominated to be on the board of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC who are said to be undergoing investigations by the same commission.

Osinbajo had last week named a new chairman and board members for the commission, but there were media reports on Friday that two of the board members are currently being investigated by the ICPC.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed on his Twitter handle on Sunday that the nomination of the affected persons was being stepped down.

Akande said it had been confirmed that the two nominees were being investigated by the agency they were nominated to serve, stating that the situation presented a conflict of interest.

Akande wrote, “We are stepping down two of the new ICPC board nominees who have ongoing investigation issues with the commission as this presents a conflict.

“While existence of allegations or petitions against someone shouldn’t necessarily disqualify them (six) from considerations for appointments, this case presents a peculiarity as we have confirmed that the agency in which they are to serve is indeed investigating the two of them.

“A basic check showed no court convictions against them. But when weighty petitions come up, this administration will always do the right thing.”

Akande, had on Friday told our correspondent that the allegation against the two nominees would be thoroughly investigated.

“These claims would be promptly investigated. The Presidency will surely do only what is right, proper and seen to be so,” Akande had said.

Osinbajo had on Tuesday redeployed the Chairman of the ICPC, Ekpo Nta, to the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission.

In his place, Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye was appointed as chairman with a renewable tenure of five years.

Owasanoye was part of the Prof. Itse Sagay-led Presidential Committee on Anti-Corruption.

Also appointed as members of the ICPC board are Dr. Grace N. Chinda, Okolo Titus M., Obiora Igwedebia, Mrs. Olubukola Balogun, Group Capt. Sam Ewang (retd.), Justice Adamu Bello, Hannatu Mohammed and Abdullahi Maikano Saidu.

Others are Dr. Sa’ad Alanamu, Yahaya Umar Daud, Khamis Ahmed Mailantarki, Maimuna Aliyu while Prof. Musa Usman Abubakar would serve as secretary.

“The appointment of the Chairman is for five years, while the tenure for all the members is four years. Also, these appointments are subject to Senate confirmation”, the statement added.