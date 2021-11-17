Oti Ikomi, Fatayi-Williams, Consul General, others to attend Realnews 9th Anniversary Lecture

Prominent Nigerians and Africans have confirmed their attendance to speak at the Realnews 9th Anniversary lecture holding on Thursday, November 18, at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, starting 10am.

Those playing prominent role in the lecture, who have confirmed their attendance in writing include Oti Ikomi, founder and chief executive officer of the Proton Energy Ltd, Eyono-Fatayi Willaims, general manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development and Samata Gifty Bukari, Consul General, Ghanaian Consluate General, and Adama Gaye, chief executive officer of the NewForce Africa among others.

Ikomi, chairman, and Fatayi-Williams confirmed their attendance in their emails dated November 5, 2021, and September 15, respectively, while Bukari did hers in a letter dated September 3, 2021, with reference number LA/AD/64. Also, Elder Urum Eke, group managing director, FirstBank Holdings, confirmed attendance in a letter he personally signed and dated October 22, 2021, but skipped, while Gaye and others phoned in their confirmation November 13. Gaye has already arrived in Nigeria for the lecture.

The lecture themed: Nigeria in the “Unfolding Integration of the African Market: The Oil and Gas Perspective” will be delivered by Simbi Kesiye Wabote, executive secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, NCDMB. He confirmed his attendance in a letter dated August 12, 2021, where he congratulated and wished Realnews success as it plans towards the 9th anniversary lecture.

Maureen Chigbo, publisher of Realnews, said there will be an investiture of all the speakers into The Realnews Hall of Fame immediately after the Lecture. Chigbo explained that the The Realnews Hall of Fame was established to honour only those who played key roles during the anniversary lectures.

Realnews past anniversary lecturers include Boss Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation and chairman, Presidential TaskForce of COVID-19 (2020); President John Dramani Mahama, former President of Ghana (2019); Professor Mahmood Yakubu, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Nigeria INEC, (2018); Dr. (Mrs) Oby Ezekwesili, former Minister of Education and Vice President, World Bank (2017), Dr. Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Special Representative of the Secretary General and Head, United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (2016); Professor Chukwuma Soludo, former Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria, (2015), and Professor Maurice Iwu, former Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission, (2014).