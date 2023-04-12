Otti names Arunma oteh, Omogui, others as Transition Council members

Abia Governor-elect Dr. Alex Otti has announced a list of distinguished professionals and technocrats as members of his Transition Council.

The list, as contained in a statement issued to reporters in Umuahia Tuesday, is preparatory to his formal assumption of office on May 29.

The statement said the council would be chaired by Victor Onyenkpa, Partner and COO, KPMG, and co-chaired by Ifueko Okauru, former Executive Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service.

Arunma Oteh, former Director General of Nigeria’s Securities and Exchange Commission, former Treasurer and Vice President of the World Bank and currently a Director at FSD Africa, is also in the council.

Other notable members are Prof. Ndubuisi Ekekwe, a Nigerian-born inventor, who helped Apple design a semiconductor for the iPhone and Mr. Uche Orji, former CEO of Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority.