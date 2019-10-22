Our members not involved in UI exam fraud, says ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) University of Ibadan chapter on Tuesday kicked against reports that six lecturers were arrested by the Department of State Security (DSS) over alleged involvement in examination malpractices .

It denied the report to the media by the office of the Director of Public Communications of the university on the incident.

Debunking the claim, ASUU said no single academic staff was involved in examination malpractices at the Distance Learning Center (DLC) of the university.

The Chairman, ASUU UI, Professor Deji Omole, while reacting to some newspaper reports said those arrested by the DSS were non-academic staff in the technical unit of the DLC.

Omole lashed out at the Director of Public Communications of the University Olatunji Oladejo, who some papers attributed the story to for misinforming the public.

Omole maintained that academic staff have not been fingered or linked to the fraud and no one should drag them into it.

The ASUU boss however stated that the union is not against punishing anyone linked to the fraud.

Apart from the University committee, Omole said that ASUU has a standing committee on ethics and standard dealing with ethical and unethical issues.

He however said it will not take it lightly when her members are wrongly accused.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Prof. Idowu Olayinka, was reported to have handed over six lecturers in its Distance Learning Centre along Shasha area of the city to the Department of the State Security.

The suspects were accused of alleged complicity in smuggling scripts for students writing examinations; fabrications of Computer Based Test results; falsification of clearance mostly for students who have student disciplinary cases among others.

The identities of the officers involved in the alleged examination malpractices include Edward Eborgu (Head of UI DLC software Unit); Kehinde Ajao (Head Student Support); Shola Akintunde (Executive Officer and Media representative); Ademola Okunola (IT personnel); one Lanre (IT personnel) and a certain David in the Director’s office.