Over 1400 pilgrims airlifted for hajj so far, says NAHCON

Zikrullah Hassan, chairman of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON), says over 1,400 intending pilgrims have been airlifted for hajj.

In a statement issued on Friday, Zikrullah said he is pleased with the quality and standard of the aircraft deployed for the exercise.

While inspecting the hajj terminal of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, he said the second batch of pilgrims from Nasarawa had been airlifted.

The inauguration ceremony of the 2023 Hajj was held on Thursday with the airlift of the first batch of 470 pilgrims from Nasarawa state.

“I am very cool and happy with the way and manner we are going. I’m really satisfied. I pray and hope that we continue in the same way and tempo we started up till the end I pray that we end the operation very well,” the statement reads.

“I am also particularly very impressed with the quality and standard of the aircraft deployed which has many business-class seats. It meant that we can have many business classes on board the aircraft.

“Over 1400 pilgrims have so far been airlifted to the Holy land, comprising pilgrims from Nasarawa, Plateau, and Benue states. Zamfara and Kwara state pilgrims are expected to be airlifted from Sokoto and Ilorin International Airports by Air Peace and Flynas later tonight.”

The NAHCON chairman expressed hope that the airlines and the state boards would sustain the momentum.