Over 15 feared trapped as four-storey building collapses in Abuja

By
Friday Ajagunna
No fewer than 15 persons are feared trapped in the rubble of a four-story building that collapsed on Monday in Dape, Life Camp area of Abuja.

It was learnt that the building, which was under construction as of the time of the collapse, is owned by one of the top businessmen in the country.

According to eyewitnesses, the building is said to be a hotel with an underground facility.

As of the time of filing this report, emergency responders and security personnel were being mobilized to the site.

Residents around the area have been thrown into panic over the incident.

Officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) are already on the ground for the rescue mission.

