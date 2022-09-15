Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Oyetola resorting to media trial, PDP alleges

By
Taiwo Adele
-
0

Governor Adegboyega and the All Progressives Congress have been accused of resorting to media trial regarding their petition against the victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke in the July 16 governorship poll, by the Osun State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party.

A statement by the Osun PDP Director of Media and Publicity, Oladele ‘Bamiji, obtained in Osogbo on Wednesday, said APC, within one week, declared the state as unsafe to actualize its plan of moving the sitting of the tribunal against Adeleke’s victory to Abuja.

The party also alleged APC of sponsoring falsified election analysis by paid agents masquerading as election observers.

The statement read in part, “Media trial is an insult to the judiciary that has demonstrated readiness to discharge its responsibilities without fear or favor.

“We, therefore, charge Osun people to be on guard and be prepared to resist any plot by the APC to make a mess of our democracy with its incessant culture of stealing mandate.

“For us, as a law-abiding party, we reiterate our respect for the judiciary and have faith in it pushing back any devilish attempt to deny the people their rights to decide who leads them.”

When contacted for reaction, Special Adviser to Osun APC chairman on Media, Kola Olabisi, said PDP was no longer comfortable since its antics had been exposed.

“Where is the media trial that the confused PDP is accusing the Osun APC of? The APC is a product of the rules of law of which no amount of provocation from any political irritant would make it resort to self-help.

“It will profit the Osun State PDP better if its handlers can learn how not to dissipate their energy on frivolous daily composition writings to whip up the sentiment to shield their pyrrhic victory in the July 16, 2022, governorship election,” Olabisi said.

