Oyo commissioner recovers from COVID-19 after 35 days

Seun Fakorede, commissioner for youth development and sports in Oyo state, has tested negative for COVID-19.

Fakorede disclosed via a LinkedIn post on June 26 that he had contracted the virus.

The 28-year-old, however, announced on Wednesday, that he has recovered from the disease. He said he remained asymptomatic until his recovery.

“WE ALWAYS WIN — This past month has been quite eventful. On the 24th of June 2020, I tested positive for COVID-19,” Fakorede said.

“Despite being asymptomatic, I’ve had to be in self-isolation for more than 4 weeks. It was a surreal moment and a cogent reminder that at the end of the day, no human is immutable.

“Having religiously adhered to the self-isolation rules and subjected myself to various medical checks and prescriptions given by the NCDC, I am glad to inform you that I tested negative to Covid-19 today, the 29th of July 2020 — GOD be praised forever.

“Thanks to everyone who reached out to me. I appreciate your love and care. As a Statesman, it is my duty to remind you of your personal responsibility towards this pandemic, own your action.

“Covid-19 is not a death sentence but it is real and we need to keep maintaining social distancing, wash our hands as often as we can, and adhere to social restriction rules.”

As of the time of filing this report, there were 41,804 confirm COVID-19 cases in Nigeria and over 17 million cases worldwide.