Oyo CP vows to go after masterminds of attack on Fulani community, says violence broke out after Igboho’s visit

Ngozi Onadeko, Oyo state commissioner of police, says the masterminds of the attack on Fulani community in Igangan, Ibarapa local government area of Oyo state, will be brought to justice.

The settlements inhabited by Fulani groups were destroyed during the mayhem that erupted in Igangan, Ibarapa local government area of Oyo on Friday.

The incident took place after Sunday Adeyemo, a youth leader better known as Sunday Igboho, addressed his supporters in Ibarapa after a 7-day eviction notice served on herdsmen.

The protesters were said to have set ablaze vehicles and buildings, including the house of Salihu Abdukadir, Seriki Fulani, leader of the Fulani group.

Onadeko, in a statement by Olugbenga Fadeyi, police public relations officer, lamented that the peace and calmness being enjoyed in the town was truncated by Igboho’s visit, adding that a police officer was injured in the chaos while discharging his duties.

She appealed for calm, saying the violent protest will be investigated and the culprits will be made to face the law.

“Sadly, the relative peace and calmness, being enjoyed, due to the visibility patrols of the security agencies were truncated by the visit of Sunday Igboho to Igangan, at about 1630hrs on 22nd January 2021,” the statement said,

“The visit had culminated in a mob action by some youths in the town, who, armed with different types of weapons, embarked on arson and a breach of peace. In the process, grievous hurt was committed against one of the police officers, while discharging his statutory duties.

“The commissioner of police will like to reiterate that the security agencies will not watch while some criminal elements take laws into their hands.

“Investigation into the arson and the breach of the peace, which occurred at Igangan will be investigated to logical conclusion and culprits shall be brought to justice.”

On Saturday, Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police (IGP), also ordered the arrest of Igboho over the quit notice he issued to the herdsmen.