Oyo deputy gov blocked from Ajimobi’s Fidau prayer

Rauf Olaniyan, deputy governor of Oyo state, was denied access to the Fidau prayer of Abiola Ajimobi, a former governor of the state who died of COVID-19 complications at a hospital in Lagos last month.

Fidau is a prayer for the deceased who was a Muslim till death.

When he led a delegation of the state government to the Oluyole, Ibadan residence of Ajimobi last week, the widow of the former governor accused Olaniyan and Seyi Makinde, the governor, of playing politics with her husband’s death.

She had said neither him nor the governor placed calls across to her when Ajimobi was sick.

Olaniyan had responded that his calls were unanswered but Ajimobi’s wife was not still satisfied, saying he ought to have sent a text message.

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti, were among those who intervened at the time.

Ajimobi was buried last week.

However, when Olaniyan led a delegation to the eighth day prayer for Ajimobi, he was denied access to the compound.

It was gathered that security operatives had first stopped the deputy governor’s convoy at the entrance where an argument ensued and the vehicles were allowed to go in eventually.

But when Olaniyan stepped out of the car and walked towards the main residence, he found out that the gate was locked.

His aides had made efforts to convince those in the compound to make way for the deputy governor but that did not happen.

Olaniyan had to leave after being stranded for close to 20 minutes.