Oyo discharges 95 COVID-19 patients

The Oyo state government has discharged 95 COVID-19 patients; thus bringing the total number of discharged persons in the state to 271.

In a tweet on Saturday, Seyi Makinde, the state governor, said all 95 patients tested negative twice for the virus before they were discharged.

He said: “95 confirmed COVID-19 cases have received their second negative test results and have been discharged. This brings the number of discharged cases in Oyo State to 271”.

“Also, the COVID-19 confirmation tests for thirty-five suspected cases came back positive.”

Providing a breakdown of the local governments where the cases were recorded, Makinde said seven were from Ido, five from Ibadan south-west, Ibadan north and Ibadan north-west respectively.

He sad Oluyole, Ibadan north-east and Ibadan south-east local governments respectively and one from Ogbomosho north local government.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, on Friday, confirmed 627 new COVID-19 cases out of which Oyo recorded 35.

The governor also advised citizens to visit a community testing centre.

As of Saturday, Oyo had recorded 469 cases of the coronavirus.