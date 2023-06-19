Ozekhome asks DSS to allow Nnamdi Kanu see new doctors ahead of ear surgery

Mike Ozekhome, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has asked the Department of State Services (DSS) to allow Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People Of Biafra (IPOB), to see his new doctors.

In a letter sent to the DSS on Monday, Ozekhome said Kanu’s former doctor is out of Nigeria.

He said Kanu is scheduled for a surgical operation on his left ear at a yet-to-be-picked date and that the new doctors, Uche Ukwuije and David Ukoha, have confirmed their availability for an “initial interface” with him.

“The said doctors need to personally meet with our client for a formal agreement since he would be meeting them for the first time ever,” he said.

“It is against the backdrop of the foregoing that we respectfully request that the herein-named medical doctors be allowed access to our client, for a formal engagement meeting.”

On June 16, Kanunta Kanu served a notice of dismissal and added that the family is no longer in need of the services of Ozekhome and Ifeanyi Ejiofor as Kanu’s lawyers.

He said Ozekhome prevented doctors sent by the family from carrying out a medical examination on Kanu.

“I hereby formally notify Mike Ozekhome and Ifeanyi Ejiofor that their services are no longer required in Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s case pending before the Supreme Court of Nigeria and all (cases) concerning him,” Kanunta wrote.

Responding to the issue, Ejiofor said he and Ozekhome have not been dismissed as counsels to Kanu, adding that Kanunta’s dismissal notice is “false, baseless, defamatory, mischievous, insulting, and unauthorised”.