Ozubulu Church Massacre shocking, alien to Ndigbo, says Peter Obi

The former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, has expressed shock and disbelief over what he called as the mindless barbarism that took place at Ozubulu Sunday, where some armed hoodlums went into a church and indiscriminately gunned down worshippers.

Obi in a statement by his Media Office described such barbarism as being alien to Igbo people, saying that it should be condemned by all men of good will.

The ex-Governor noted that Igbo people are known for their respect for the sacredness of human life and advised that they must not allow the culture of violence and mindless killing among them.

He condoled the immediate families of the deceased, the Ozubulu community, the Catholic Church and the entire Anambra State, describing the act as the “highest exemplification of barbarism.”

Obi, who said he received the news with shock while he was in Lagos for a speech engagement, assured Ozubulu community and the Catholic Church of his solidarity with them at this period of intense grief.

He revealed that, though not being available in the state at the time the dastardly act took place, he is abreast of developments in connection with the tragedy, having asked his former Commissioner, Dr. Patrick Obi, to visit the scene and report to him accordingly.

The former Governor prayed to God to instill the culture of respect for human life in the people to avoid such mindless killing in future.