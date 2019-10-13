Passenger dies at Lagos airport after receiving news of wife’s death

A 44-year-old passenger, Jude Oladapo slumped and died while undergoing boarding procedures at Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.

Joseph Alabi, spokesperson for the MMIA police command, said the incident happened on Saturday when the deceased was waiting to board an Air France flight out of the country.

Alabi said the passenger was said to have slumped suddenly after receiving news that his wife had died.

According to him, Oladapo was confirmed dead by Ajayi Olamide, a medical doctor at the MMIA medical clinic.

Alabi said the corpse had been deposited at the Air Force hospital mortuary.

The police airport command spokesperson also dismissed claims that a Royal Air Maroc aircraft, with registration number CN-ROR, was burgled while landing at MMIA on Friday.

He said the police had carried out investigation and confirmed that all necessary security landing procedures were observed.

“There is a standard procedure, which includes an escort vehicle following an aircraft that is landing, which will make it difficult for any invader to approach the aircraft,” he said.

“The aviation security officials confirmed that they arrived at the aircraft with its baggage cabin door already opened which might have been due to other factors.”