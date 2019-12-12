PDP accuses Buhari of reducing presidency to Fuji House of Commotion

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has become a house of commotion.

In a statement in Abuja on Wednesday, Kola Ologbondiyan, national publicity secretary of the PDP, said the president has handed over the control of the government to a cabal.

The opposition party was reacting to a statement by Aisha Buhari, wife of the president, accusing Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, of taking instructions from Mamman Daura, the president’s nephew, and undermining her office.

The PDP asked the president to put his house in order to save the country from further embarrassment.

“It is indeed appalling that under President Buhari, our once productive and highly organized Presidency has been bastardized and reduced to Kunle Bamtefa’s soap opera, Fuji House of Commotion,” Ologbondiyan said.

“Instead of governance, the Buhari Presidency has continued to serve Nigerians and the international community with tragicomedies that make mockery of leadership.

“Nigerians can now further see why nothing works under the Buhari presidency; why the administration has remained shambolic and plagued with policy somersault and executive recklessness; why our economy has remained comatose and why our nation has been dangerously drifting to the brinks under President Buhari’s watch.”