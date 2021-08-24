PDP deputy chairman takes over after restraining order against Secondus

Yemi Akinwonmi, deputy national chairman (south) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has stepped in as the acting chairman of the party.

Akinwonmi announced this on Tuesday, citing section 35 (b) of the PDP constitution to support his action.

He also suspended the activities of the national working committee (NWC) of the party.

When contacted, Kola Ologbondiyan, spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), promised to provide an update on the development.

On Monday, a high court in Rivers state granted an interim order restraining Uche Secondus from parading himself as the national chairman of the party.

Okogbule Gbasam, the presiding judge, gave the order while ruling on a motion ex parte marked PHC/2183/CS/2021, and filed by four persons – Ibeawuchi Alex, Dennis Amadi, Emmanuel Stephen, and Umeziriki Onucha.

“That an order of interim injunction is granted restraining the first defendant from parading himself as a member of the second defendant or national chairman of the defendant or performing the functions of national chairman of the second defendant or any committee of the second defendants at ward, local government or state level or calling for any ward, local government or state congress of the second defendant or setting up committees for such congresses or participating in any activity of the second defendant whatsoever, whilst on suspension as a member of the second defendant pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction,” the court ruled.

Reacting to the court order, Ike Abonyi, media aide to the national chairman, said Secondus will defend himself.

Secondus has been under increased pressure of late, with demands for his resignation coming from various quarters.

After a series of meetings to resolve the crisis, the party had announced that its national convention will now hold in October — months earlier than scheduled.