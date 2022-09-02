PDP Gubernatorial Candidate Accuses Gombe State Govt of Victimization

Muhammad Jibrin Barde, the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gombe, has accused the State Government of victimization and executive high-handedness, following a recent attack and the latest demolition of his campaign office in the state capital by the Gombe State Urban Planning Development Authority (GOSUPDA).

In a chat with newsmen on Friday, Barde displayed some bullet casings and tear gas canisters that were reportedly expended by the police task force team who escorted the GOSUPDA during the attack.

He narrated how he escaped the attack by whiskers and accused the state government of disrupting peace in the state. Following a recent vandalization of the same structure, he decried the thuggish attack and latest demolition, which was the second time his campaign office would be hit by government forces.

According to a petition by Barde’s lawyers, the attack was allegedly spearheaded by the state government and accused some government officials of leading some police personnel in the raid and demolition exercise.

The petition accused Abubakar Kari, Chief of Staff to Governor; Executive Chairman of GOSUPDA, Grp. Captain Peter Bilal (Rtd); one Sani, PA to the Governor; and Garba Sale, PA to the Chief of Staff to the Governor, of leading the attack.

The petition, which was made available to newsmen, stated that “the police officers, the governor’s appointees and other dangerous arms wielding thugs engaged in the indiscriminate firing of gunshots, with the approval of the state commissioner of police, which led to the hospitalization of 26 people from the neighboring houses; the attempted assassination of Muhammad Jibrin Barde, the gubernatorial candidate of PDP in the forthcoming general elections, as well as the demolition of the campaign office, including 6 vehicles that were destroyed, with the potential for a total breakdown of law and order in Gombe State.”