PDP invested over $400 billion in the presidential election – Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye, the chief spokesperson for the Atiku-Okowa presidential campaign, claimed that the PDP presidential campaign committee spent more more N400 billion on their activities.

Melaye claimed that the entire idea of revamping the naira was a ruse in the one minute, 45 second video that the spokesperson released.

This occurs shortly after Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, was declared the winner of the February 25, 2023 polls after the PDP leadership, led by Senator Iyorchia Ayu, stormed the INEC headquarters in protest.

PDP, Labour Party, and New Nigeria Peoples Party all disputed the election results, claiming that among other things, the poll had been tainted by violence, rigging, and a lack of integrity due to the failure to upload the presidential results to the IRev portal in real time on election day.P

DP had also expressed regret over what it had called election-related irregularities.

Melaye continued, “We spent nearly N400bn simply for a caricature show to ensure that the mandate of the people given freely to Atiku Abubakar is retrieved. Nigerians were duped by INEC.

On the redesign of the naira, the spokesperson claimed that, “Bola Tinubu received money, which allowed the APC to distribute new notes on Election Day across the nation while starving the PDP of funding. Nigerians were duped by INEC’s scheme to redesign the naira.”

He also urged all PDP followers and supporters of democracy across the nation to prevent this from standing.