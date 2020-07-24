PDP leaders provided the materials we used to disqualify Obaseki, says Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole, former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), says the evidence used to screen out Godwin Obaseki from the party’s governorship race was provided by leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Obaseki defected from the APC to the PDP after he was disqualified from the APC primary over a “defective” certificate.

Osagie Ize-Iyanmu, who is said to enjoy the backing of Oshiomhole, won the primary election.

Speaking on Thursday at his residence in Benin, the state capital, Oshiomhole said the ruling party didn’t want to make the mistake it made in Bayelsa state in 2019.

“In 2016, PDP took Obaseki to court that he forged certificates. Now, you remember one governor that said there are tax collectors, when something moved, they collected the taxes and the certificates became okay,” he said.

“But let me tell you, members of APC’s screening committee knew that the man who forged documents, even if you vote for him, you know what happened to us in Bayelsa state.

“So, I need to assure you that the decision of the screening committee members to disqualify the sitting governor was based on the evidence provided by PDP leaders in 2016, which they found to be correct and you do not repeat the same mistake twice.

“The only task we have is to go to every unit, every community, every ward, every local government area and remind them of where we stopped and ask them since we left, what new thing has been brought?

“If I failed Godwin Obaseki’s examination, by the grace of God on Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, I will score A1.”

The governorship election is slated for September 19.