PDP members who could have given us a fight in Edo are dead, says Oshiomhole

The national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says the ruling party is not at risk of losing the 2020 governorship election in Edo state.

He said members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that “could serve as stumbling block in the state have joined their ancestors”.

Tony Anenih, former chairman of PDP board of trustees, who was from Edo state, died in October 2018.

Oshiomhole spoke while briefing state house correspondents about the meeting President Muhammadu Buhari had with party chairmen from the 36 states at the presidential villa, Abuja.

On the purpose of the visit, he said the party chairmen of the 36 states and the FCT were at the state house to congratulate Buhari on his victory at the supreme court.

The national chairman said the crisis in the state will be resolved and the meetings are believed to be geared towards resolving the crisis in the ruling party.

There has been a raging dispute between Oshiomhole and Godwin Obaseki, governor of the state, which had splintered the APC chapter of the state into two factions.

In November, the APC chapter of the state suspended Oshiomhole after a vote of no confidence was passed on him by chairmen of the party in 18 local government areas of the state.

In response, the Edo People Movement, the faction loyal to Oshiomhole, also suspended Obaseki for “anti-party activities”.