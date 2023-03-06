PDP protest: Activism is politics, claims Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the recently completed elections on February 25, has responded to the Monday protest led by Atiku Abubakar, his counterpart in the Peoples Democratic Party, at the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Sowore, a well-known activist, claimed there was no distinction between activism and politics.

Atiku had previously stated that the party’s protest will last for a very long time.

At the Monday rally in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory, Atiku said, “In reality, this protest would continue for a very long time, either every day or any other day.

Bola Tinubu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, was proclaimed the winner of the recent presidential election. Atiku led the PDP leaders and supporters to attack the INEC headquarters while wearing black clothing in protest.

The PDP and the Labour Party have disagreed with INEC’s announcement that Tinubu of the APC won the presidential election under the leadership of its Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu.