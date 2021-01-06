Pence resists Tump’s pressure, says ‘I can’t reject electoral votes’

Vice-President Mike Pence says he has no authority to reject the votes of the electoral college.

Pence, who is the head of the American senate, is about presiding a session of the congress where the results of the November 3 election will be ratified.

But Trump, who has rejected his loss to President-elect Joe Biden, has repeatedly asked Biden not to uphold the result of the election which he has described as fraudulent.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump charged Pence to upturn Biden’s victory, saying it takes “extreme courage” to do so.

“States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage!” he wrote.

But in a statement shortly before he walked into congress, Pence said only lawmakers can decide whether to accept the certified results of the election or not.

“Some believe that as Vice President, I should be able to accept or reject electoral votes unilaterally,” Pence said.

“Others believe that electoral votes should never be challenged in a Joint Session of Congress. I believe neither view is correct.

“Four years ago, surrounded by my family, I took an oath to support and defend the Constitution, which ended with the words ‘So help me God’.

“When the Joint Session of Congress convenes today, I will do my duty to see to it that we open the certificates of the Electors of the several states, we hear objections raised by Senators and Representatives, and we count the votes of the Electoral College for President and Vice President in a manner consistent with our Constitution, laws, and history.”