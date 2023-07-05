PEPC admits Shettima’s voluntary resignation letter as senatorial candidate

By
Friday Ajagunna
-
0
Vice President Kashim Shettima
Vice President Kashim Shettima

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on Wednesday admitted in evidence a Certified True copy (CTC) of Kashim Shettima‘s voluntary resignation letter as the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Borno Central senatorial District.

The letter, dated July 6, 2022, was tendered among other documents by  lawyer to President Bola Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, Wole Olanipekun (SAN) at the opening of their defence in the petition by Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP).

The petitioners are challenging the competence of the joint ticket of Tinubu and Shettma, claiming that Shettima had double nomination.

The letter is intended to prove that the Vice President resigned his senatorial candidacy before his selection as the vice presidential candidate of the APC.

 

Previous article14 states may witness heavy rainfall from July 4 to 8, says NEMA
Next articleTinubu, Shettima tender LP membership register in proof of claim Obi not party’s member

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.