Perpetrators of Ozubulu Catholic Church massacre will face justice – Osinbajo

The Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday assured Nigerians that the perpetrators of last Sunday’s massacre at St. Philip Catholic Church, Ozubulu, in Anambra would be brought to justice.

Osinbajo’s assurance is contained in a statement issued by Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the Acting President.

The statement said that the Acting President had since been receiving regular updates on the status of investigation into the violence, adding that he was steadily in touch with Gov. Willy Obiano and security agencies.

It quoted Osinbajo as condemning the violence, saying that the Acting President had already commiserated with families, relatives and friends of the victims, as well as the entire people and government of Anambra.

Gunmen had attacked early morning Mass attendants in the community, killing eight worshipers and injuring many others.

A flurry of criticisms have trailed the incident alleged to have resulted from years of disagreement between some persons from the community.