Personal assistant of slain Gokada CEO arrested over his death

Tyrese Devon Haspil, personal assistant to late Fahim Saleh, a tech entrepreneur, has been arrested over murder of the deceased.

According to the New York Times, Haspil, who was arrested in the early hours of Friday, is expected to be charged with second degree murder among other counts.

An official who spoke with the news outlet linked Saleh’s murder to the discovery that his assistant had stolen tens of thousands of dollars from him.

The source also said this was despite the fact that the deceased did not divulge his findings about Haspil and had even arranged a repayment plan for him to return the money.

The investigators said Saleh was murdered on Monday but his killer had returned to his apartment on Tuesday to clean up and dismember his body.

They added that the killer had used Saleh’s credit card to buy the materials needed to clean the scene of his death.

Autopsy results on Thursday showed he was stabbed multiple times before he breathed his last.

A video footage in his apartment taken hours before his death showed him walking into an elevator at about 1:40pm on Monday while the assailant followed — clad in a suit, tie, mask and clutching a bag.

A heated exchange had ensued between the two afterwards when Saleh discovered he was been accosted.

Sahel was found decapitated and dismembered in his $2.2 million Manhattan apartment, by his sister who had gone in search of him on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old tech entrepreneur, was until his death, the CEO of Gokada, a motorcycle-hailing company in Lagos, Nigeria.

Haspil’s arrest has not been officially announced by the police as of the time this report was filed.