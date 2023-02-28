Peruvian delivery man caught carrying ancient mummy around in his bag

When Peruvian police examined a delivery man who had come to their attention for being intoxicated at an ancient site in Puno, they uncovered a shocking discovery.

There was an old mummy in his cooler bag.

The wrapped mummy was described as “a kind of spiritual girlfriend” by the man who claimed to have been sleeping in the same room as it.

According to him, He had put the leftovers in the bag to display them to his pals.

He clarified that he kept the mummy, whom he had given the name “Juanita,” in a box in his room, close to the TV. Without elaborating on how his father came to obtain it, he stated that it was his father’s property.

Scientists determined that the body was between 600 and 800 years old and that, contrary to what the man who discovered it thought, it belonged to an adult male rather than a woman.

The male mummified was estimated to have been 1.51 meters tall and over 45 years old when he died (4ft 11in).

The mummy was wrapped in bandages and found positioned like numerous pre-Hispanic graves in the region: in the foetal position.

Before the Spanish conquistadors arrived, a number of tribes in what is now Peru practiced mummification. At important festivals, certain mummies were brought out and paraded while others were buried.

The mummy concealed in the cooler bag was confiscated by police, who then turned it over to Peru’s ministry of culture, which is responsible for preserving the nation’s history.

The man who was transporting it and his two pals, who range in age from 23 to 26, were taken into custody and are currently being looked into for potential offenses against Peru’s cultural heritage.