Peter Obi bemoans plight of suffering Nigerians

According to Mr. Peter Obi, the Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Chief Arthur Eze is a respected Nigerian who is free to hold his own thoughts and opinions. This is what Obi said on Wednesday in response to Arthur Eze’s recent uninvited recommendation that he withdraw from the 2023 presidential election.

At the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Lagos, Obi described Arthur Eze as a well-respected father who is well-known not only in Igboland but also throughout Nigeria. Obi went on to say that Arthur Eze has the same rights to his own viewpoint, views, and freedom of speech as everyone else and that these rights should be respected.

Obi again urged his thronging followers not to let what some may see as unfavorable remarks dampen their spirits or cause them to lose focus on the objective. Such speeches should always be viewed positively, Obi said, as a reminder that we still have a number of obstacles to overcome and to keep our focus at all times, without getting distracted.

He reaffirmed his willingness to stick by the side of the many suffering Nigerians who see in the election of 2023 a chance for Nigeria to move past the hardships of the past and begin a new chapter in her development.

Everyone in modern-day Nigeria is suffering, but some are more severely impacted than others, such as “the millions of people who do not know where the next meal will come from; thousands of Nigerian students who no longer attend school due to hardship; those who cannot get adequate health care due to the collapse of that sector; and over 100 million Nigerians who live in poverty,” according to Obi. Obi urged Nigerians of goodwill to support the movement for the liberation of the nation and declared that he has made the decision to devote the remainder of his life to helping to solve the plethora of Nigeria’s problems.