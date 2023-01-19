 Peter Obi vows to lead agricultural revolution from Niger state

The presidential candidate of the Labour party, Peter Obi has promised to move Nigeria from a consumer nation to a producing nation as he plans to lead an agrarian revolution beginning with the arable land in Niger state being the largest state in the country.

He made this promise at the flag off of the labour party campaign in Niger state.

He said with the vast land mass of the state covering 76,000 square kilometres with 85% arable land the state is capable of feeding the nation but insecurity occasioned by bad leadership has left the state in poverty and lack. He promised that if elected into office he will lead an agrarian revolution from Niger state to other parts of the country

The vice Presidential candidate Ahmed Datti said it is time to begin healing and stop killings in the country.

Human rights activist Aisha Yusufu led the party supporters to observe a minute silence in honour of the catholic priest that was killed in Kafin koro on Sunday morning.