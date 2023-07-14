Pilots hospitalised as NAF aircraft crashes during training in Benue

A trainer aircraft of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has crashed in Markurdi, the Benue state capital.

In a statement by Edward Gabkwet, NAF spokesperson, the trainer aircraft came down during routine training on Friday.

Gabkwet said no death was recorded but two pilots who were on board are currently receiving treatment at the NAF base hospital in Markurdi.

“A Nigerian Air Force FT-7NI trainer aircraft crashed today, 14 July 2023 at about 4.15 pm at Makurdi, Benue state, while on a routine training exercise,” the statement reads.

“Luckily the two pilots on board survived the crash after successfully ejecting from the aircraft. Additionally, there was no loss of lives or damage to any property around the area of impact.

“Both pilots are currently under observation at NAF Base Hospital, Makurdi.”

The NAF spokesperson added that Hassan Abubakar, chief of air staff, has at up a panel of inquiry to investigate the direct and remote causes of the crash.