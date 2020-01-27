Planned visa ban will affect vulnerable people in Nigeria, FG tells US

The Federal Government says the speculated plan by the US to add Nigeria to its existing list of visa travel ban countries is ill-conceived.

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, stated this on Monday in London during an interview session with Reuters News Agency.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the minister is in London to officially engage with international media and other think tanks.

According to Mohammed although the report is speculative, if it turns out to be true the government will respond comprehensively.

“On the issue of the travel ban, our position is that it is still speculative because we are yet to be communicated. When we are communicated we will respond comprehensively.

“However, in our view, it was not well thought out but based largely on negative narratives spread by naysayers.

“I know that we are working very well with our neighbours to ensure that terrorism is addressed. We are working with international community including the EU and the U.S.

“Our advice to the US is that it should have a rethink on the issue because any travel ban is bound to affect investment and growth in the country and those who will be affected are the most vulnerable people in Nigeria,” he said.

It was recently reported that the Donald Trump administration planned to add Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan and Tanzania to its existing list of U.S. visa travel ban countries.