Police arraign pregnant woman, partner over N6m theft

The police in Lagos on Tuesday arraigned a pregnant woman, Laura Aigbokhai, and her partner, Abimbola John, before the Ogba Magistrate’s Court over alleged theft of N6m.

The defendants, who were said to have conspired with others still at large, were alleged to have stolen the money from their employer.

Aigbokhai and John were charged with two counts of conspiracy and stealing.

The charges read in part, “That you, Abimbola Olanrewaju John, Laura Aigbokhai, and others still at large on June 23, 2022, at about 5.40pm at No. 3 Anthony Road, in the Anthony area of Lagos, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did steal the sum of N6m, property of Rokee1388 Venture.”

The offences were said to be punishable under sections 411 and 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria 2015.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecutor urged the court to give stringent bail conditions, while counsel for the defendants, Williams Umoh, sought liberal bail conditions, saying Aigbokhai was pregnant.

The Magistrate, L.A. Owolabi, admitted the lovers to bail in the sum of N500,000 with two sureties in like sum.

The matter was adjourned till October 17, 2022, for mention.

In a related development, a 32-year-old man, Lucky Sedeliu, was on Tuesday remanded in the Ikoyi Custodial Centre by an Ikeja Special Offences Court over an alleged fraud of N11.2m.

Sedeliu, who was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, is facing two counts of conspiracy and stealing.

The EFCC prosecuting counsel, Nnemeka Omewa, told the court that the defendant conspired with one Jude Aloheaus, who had already been charged.

He said Sedeliu committed the offences on or about July 12, 2019, in Lagos. The prosecutor also said the defendant converted the said money to his own use between July 12 to 15, 2019.

The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Counsel for the defendant, Mercy Akagbu, announced appearance for the defence.

After the arraignment, Omewa asked the court for a trial date and the remand of the defendant.

Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo remanded the defendant in the Ikoyi Custodial Centre and adjourned the case till August 8 for trial.