Police Arrest IPOB Members Allegedly Responsible for Killing Two Officers in Ebonyi

Some members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) that were allegedly responsible for the killing of two officers last year have been arrested by the Ebonyi State Police Command.

The state Police spokesperson, Chris Anyanwu in a statement said the suspects were nabbed along Ishieke road in a yellow minibus while probably heading for a deadly mission.

The police mouthpiece recalled that some armed men in May 2021, attacked the Divisional Police headquarters in Ugbodo in the Ebonyi local government area of the state where they killed an Inspector and a Sergeant on duty.

According to him, the personnel recently acted on credible information and intercepted the suspects who were driving in a minibus without a registration number.

He said that on sighting the police team, the hoodlums opened fire, but men of the command demobilized their vehicle and arrested some of them while others escaped.

Anyanwu listed the names of some of the arrested alleged IPOB members as Chimezie Emeh, Anthony Joseph Osilame, Peter Egbunike, and Ifeanyi Emetu. Others are Longinus Idenyi, Ogbonnaya Neankwo, H Mezie and Eze Nnabuike.

He said the command also recovered some vehicles, including Toyota Corolla LE, Toyota Camry 2002 model, Toyota Camry (Tiny Light), and Toyota Sienna, 2000 model.