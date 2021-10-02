Police arrest ‘mastermind of several bandit attacks’ in Zamfara

Ayuba Elkanah, commissioner of police in Zamfara, says the command has arrested one Bello Rugga, a notorious bandits’ commander.

Elkanah disclosed this on Saturday while parading the suspected crime kingpin alongside 21 other suspected bandits and their collaborators in Gusau.

He said five other bandits were killed during a raid in Gummi LGA of the state.

“On October 1, 2021, police tactical operatives on anti-banditry operation around Gummi axis, acted on intelligence report, stormed Gidan Bita, Malakar and Kagara forest, and arrested one notorious bandits’ commander, Bello Rugga,” the statement reads.

“The suspect who happens to be a commander to a wanted bandits gang leader, popularly known as Turji. Rugga was in charge of Gummi, Gidan Bita, Malanjara and Kagara forest in Gummi LGA of the state.

“He has coordinated series of attacks in the area that led to the unwarranted killings of innocent people and kidnapping of many others for ransom.”

Elkannah said the suspect had many bandits under his command at the time of his arrest, adding that AK47 rifles and ammunition were recovered from him.

According to him, the suspect is currently in police custody undergoing investigation.

He said two other suspected bandit collaborators were also arrested while conveying large consignments of drugs, bags of cannabis, and petrol to the bandits’ camps.

He said the bandits killed during the operation were behind many attacks in different parts of the state, especially the Zamfara West senatorial district.

This story is published in partnership with Report for the World, a global service program that supports local public interest journalism.