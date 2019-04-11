Police arrest three butchers over stabbing of barber in Ekiti

The Ekiti Police Command on Thursday confirmed the arrest of three butchers for allegedly stabbing a barber in Ado Ekiti.

The 33-year-old victim, Ajibola Falegan, was attacked at a viewing centre in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the suspects were detained at a police station in Ado Ekiti after they were arrested at about 10.30 pm on Wednesday.

Falegan, who is now receiving treatment at a private medical centre in the state, had deep cuts on the head and body.

Narrating his ordeal on the hospital bed on Thursday, Falegan said the suspects were having an altercation with his brother at the viewing centre before he got there only for them to attack him.

He said he slipped into coma and regained consciousness at the hospital.

Falegan alleged that the assailants stole his Techno L9+ phone worth N70,000 and N10,000 cash during the attack.

He said: “I did not have any misunderstanding with any of them before, but we live within the same neighbourhood.

“I got home around 9.30 pm on Wednesday after closing and when I got home, I leant my younger brother was still at the viewing centre and I had to go there to bring him home because it was already late.

“When I got there, they were having an argument with my brother and when I beckoned on him to follow me home, the boys started harassing me. They started by slapping me and caused commotion in the area.

“Later, they started attacking me with cutlasses and knives which they hid under their clothes. The viewers at the centre had to run for their lives. There was uproar everywhere and when I ran to escape, they chased and stabbed me until I fainted.

“As they were doing this, my brother had rushed home to intimate my wife and the two of them went to the police station to seek assistance to effect their arrest.”

The Police Public Relations Officer in Ekiti, DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed the incident, saying the command would not tolerate hooliganism and disruption of public peace by any individual or group.

He said the suspects would be charged to court after investigation had been concluded.

He said: “We are investigating the matter and if they turn out to be culpable, then the law will take its full course. ’’