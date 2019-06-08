Police ban rallies in Kano

The Kano state police command has banned any form of rally, demonstration, procession or assembly in the state until further notice.

The directive was contained in a statement signed by Abdullahi Haruna, the command’s public relations officer (PPRO), and made available to journalists on Saturday.

Haruna also said the command had withdrawn permission given to members of the public, civil society organisations, political parties, NGOs and other groups.

NAN reports that the order might not be unconnected with the tension generated following the query issued to Muhammadu Sanusi II, emir of Kano, by the state government

The Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-corruption Commission had recommended the suspension of the emir, saying during its investigation, it uncovered that N3.4 billion was misspent by the emirate under Sanusi.

The amount was said to have been misappropriated between 2014 and 2017.

Haruna explained that the action was necessary to prevent any threat, breach of the peace or break down of law and order in the face of various security challenges in the state.

He warned that any person or group of persons found engaging in any unlawful assembly would be arrested and prosecuted, in accordance with the laws of the land.

“The Public should know the position of the state command in maintaining peace and order in the society,” the spokesman said.

He, therefore, warned groups under whatever guise to adhere to the order until further notice or face the wrath of the law. “The measure is to assure a lasting peace and unity in the State,“ Haruna said.