Police confirm kidnapping of Bayelsa Council chairman’s father

The Police Command in Bayelsa has confirmed the kidnapping of Wellington Magbisa, father of the Chairman of Sagbama Local Government Area of the state by gunmen.

DSP Butswat Asinim, Spokesman of the command, who made confirmation while addressing newsmen on Sunday in Yenagoa, said that the kidnappers gained entrance to the victim’s bedroom via an unprotected window and abducted him.

“Five men came in through an unprotected window, captured Mr Magbisa and escaped through the waterways,“ he said.

He said that all the sister security agencies in the state had been alerted to rescue the victim and also arrest the captors.