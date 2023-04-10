Police confirm release of abducted former Nasarawa Deputy Governor

Prof. Onje Gye-Wado, former Deputy Governor of Nassarawa State abducted by gunmen on April 7, has been released.

DSP Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lafia.

NAN recalls that Gye-Wado who was deputy governor between 1999 and 2003 in the administration of Alhaji Abdullahi Adamu, was kidnapped at his residence in Wamba Local Government Area.

The PPRO said the former deputy governor regained freedom at about 9:00 pm on Sunday, and has been reunited with his family..