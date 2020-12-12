Police counter Ganduje, says ‘Bandits didn’t kill 16 Kano travellers’

The 16 travellers who lost their lives on Abuja-Kaduna expressway were not killed by suspected bandits, according to the police.

Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of Kano, had said the deceased who hailed from Dambatta local government area of Kano, were killed by gunmen.

In a statement, Abba Anwar, his spokesman, issued on his behalf, Ganduje laid curses on the supposed killers.

He also expressed shock over the incident and commiserated with the affected families.

But Umar Muri, commissioner of police in Kaduna, dismissed the report, saying the victims died in an accident.

He explained that the accident happened at Rigachukun, in Igabi local government area of Kaduna.

Muri said the bus somersaulted, killing nine of the passengers while the 10 others sustained injuries.

He said the injured victims were taken to a hospital at Kakuri, Kaduna state, where seven other victims died.

“The remaining three victims are still undergoing treatment. We implore the general public to discontinue the attribution of this painful loss of lives to banditry,’’ he said in a statement.