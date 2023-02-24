Police in Abia tighten IGP movement restrictions ahead of elections

The IGP’s restriction on movements has been reinforced by the Commissioner of Police for the Abia State Command, CP Mustapha Mohammed Bala, who has urged all Abians to fully abide by it.

“Restriction of vehicular movements, ban on security escorts of VIPs to the polls, non-participation of state security outfits on the election security management and unauthorised use of sirens, covered number plates, and tinted glasses” are among the restrictions listed in the order by the command, according to a statement by the state Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna.

Only those doing necessary tasks, such as INEC officials, electoral observers, ambulances responding to medical crises, fire fighters, etc., are exempt from the limitation on vehicular movements, according to the order.

“All security escorts and aides linked to VIPs and politicians are harshly ordered not to accompany their leaders to voting units/collection centers,” the command added in a warning.

The command stated that the order is “aimed at ensuring public order management, the safety of electorates, as well as assisting the security agencies in effective policing, thereby preventing hoodlums and criminally-minded elements from disrupting the electoral process.” The order is one of several measures put in place to ensure a safe, secure, and favorable environment for the conduct of elections.

The CP further stressed that only security personnel officially assigned to election responsibilities are to be seen within and around the specified polling places and centers and warned that “anyone seen flouting this direction would be severely sanctioned.”

The CP urged all active electorates to be law-abiding and turn out in large numbers to exercise their right to vote while also sympathizing with well-intentioned folks on the problems the limitation may create.

The CP further cautioned, “Decry vote buying, vote selling, hate speech, misinformation, and disinformation, snatching of ballot boxes, and other criminal act(s) as the Force and other security agencies will leave no stone unturned in ensuring that all violators of existing laws, most especially the Electoral Act 2022 (as amended), are brought to book.”

He advised everyone to dial 08035415405 or 08079210004 to reach the Command Joint Operations Situation Room and the Joint Election Monitoring and Operations Room, both of which are located at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, or to use the NPF Rescue Me App, which is available for Android and iOS, or the NPF Rescue Me Emergency Toll-Free Line, which can be reached at 08031230631 in case of an emergency.