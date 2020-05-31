Police inspector goes on shooting spree, kills colleague

The Lagos state police command says it arrested an inspector over the death of his colleague.

In a statement on Sunday, Bala Elkana, Lagos police public relations officer, said Monday Gabriel, the inspector, went berserk and shot sporadically leading to the death of Felix Okago, a sergeant.

He said Gabriel was transferred from Abuja to a federal government facility in Ikoyi, Lagos, on a special duty. The police spokesman said the incident which happened around 4:30am left several other persons wounded.

He said the inspector was arrested while trying to escape through the third mainland bridge.

Elkana said investigation has commenced into the incident as the police inspector is undergoing medical examination having “presented signs of depression”.

“On 31/5/2020 at about 0430 hours, Area A Command received a distress call that one Inspector Monday Gabriel from No 21 Police Mobile Force Squadron Abuja, on Special duty in a Federal Government facility in Ikoyi Lagos, went berserk and started shooting sporadically,” he said.

“One Sergeant Felix Okago who was on Special duty with the Inspector, died from the gunshot injuries while others escaped unhurt.

“In an attempt to escape, he took a patrol van and headed towards third mainland bridge, shooting as he was escaping. He was intercepted by Policemen from Bariga Division along Akoka, disarmed and handcuffed. The rifle and vehicle were recovered.

“The corpse of the deceased Sergeant is deposited in the mortuary for autopsy while the Inspector is taken to Police Hospital for medical examination as he presented signs of mental depression.

“The Commissioner of Police has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of investigation to take over the investigation. The Command deeply condoles with the family of the fallen colleague who paid the supreme price in service to his fatherland.”

There has been a rise in cases of policemen killing citizens in Lagos.

On Friday, the state police command arrested two officers over the death of Tina Ezekwe, a 16-year-old girl.

Last week, the command announced the arrest of Okoro Charles, an inspector attached to Ikotun division, for allegedly killing Fatai Oladipupo, a resident.

In March 2019, Kolade Johnson, a football fan, was killed during a raid by the anti-cultism unit of the Lagos police command.

Kolade was hit by a stray bullet when men of the anti-cultism fired shots to disperse a crowd in Mangoro area of Lagos.