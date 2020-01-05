Police on nationwide alert over killing of Iranian general

Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, has placed policemen on “red alert” nationwide over the killing of Qassem Soleimani, an Iranian general.

President Donald Trump had ordered the killing of Soleimani whom he accused of planning an imminent attack on Americans.

The death of the general sparked tension across the world. In Nigeria, some members of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) hit the streets over the incident.

On Sunday, Adamu asked his men across command and formations all over the country to prevent those protesting the killing of Soleimani from engaging in acts that could lead to the break down of law and order .

“Zonal AIGs and Command Commissioners of Police have been directed to ensure maximum surveillance and security of lives and property across the nation,” Frank Mba, the police spokesman, said in a statement.

“The Police Commanders have been directed to ensure strategic deployments of both overt and covert Police operatives to ensure adequate security and safety of citizens, foreigners – especially diplomats and diplomatic missions domiciled in Nigeria as well as the protection of critical national assets.”

Mba said police are working to ensure that there is adequate security for all Nigerians and foreigners resident in the country.