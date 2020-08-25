Police recruitment: IGP orders suspension of entry requirement for applicants

Mohammed Adamu, the inspector-general of police, has ordered the suspension of entry requirements for applicants into the constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

The NPF is looking to recruit 10,000 personnel in line with the decision of President Muhammadu Buhari to add 40,000 policemen to the NPF over a period of four years.

Frank Mba, force public relations officer, had announced the recruitment details in a statement on July 11.

The requirements listed in the recruitment include that applicants must be aged between 17 to 25 years and possess a minimum of five credits, including English and Mathematics, in WASSCE/NECO/GCE/NABTEB.

Applicants were also required to be medical, physical, and psychologically fit and must not be less than 1.67m tall for male and 1.64m tall for female.

“Female applicants must not be pregnant at the time of the recruitment,” the statement read.

The police authorities had also barred persons with amputated body parts, defective eyesight, speech impediment, bow legs, knock knees, bent knees, and gross malformation of teeth from being enlisted into the force.

According to Punch, Adamu directed police commands and formations nationwide to attend to all applicants who successfully submitted their applications online.

In a wireless message on Monday, the IGP said no applicant should be suspended irrespective of physical appearance, age and qualification.

“Inspector-General of Police directs that you attend to all applicants who successfully submitted their online applications to police recruitment portal irrespective of their physical appearance, age and qualification. You are not to disqualify any applicant for any reason whatsoever,” it read.

“Note that your recommendation for each applicant will serve as a guide to ascertaining the suitability or otherwise of each applicant. Ensure that the entire process is transparent and devoid of corruption and closely monitor activities of ICT personnel and other members of the team for strict compliance, please.”