Police take over Afrika Shrine to prevent #EndSARS meeting

The police have restricted movement in and out of the Afrika Shrine to prevent a meeting on #EndSARS from taking place there.

Seun, one of the sons of Fela Anikulapo-Kuti, Afro Beats maestro, had earlier sent out flyers announcing a meeting on the lessons from #EndSARS protests.

But the police later wrote to the Anikulapo family, demanding that the meeting must not hold at the shrine, a relaxation spot.

Seun had shared snapshots of the letter on social media.

“You are hereby warned to suspend such gathering as any infraction that may emerge from this gathering will be tagged a deliberate action to sabotage the transition and restoration of the peace in Lagos State by the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Police Force,” the letter read.

Reacting to the development, Seun said via his Instagram page, “So yesterday the government called my eldest sister @yeniakuti and threatened to close the shrine if I hold my event there tomorrow and also sent a letter to back it up. I respect my families decision not to hold the event as it is but I will still go ahead with all the other organizations to launch THE MOVEMENT OF THE PEOPLE tomorrow and start our political resistance to the tyranny of this oppressive regime.

“Slide left and you will see the flyer. This is a meeting, just a meeting of organizations and they are basically banning the right of association. Why are they afraid of the people organising? What is democratic about this act? The last time we tried to launch the government quickly called curfew and this time they have used threat but you can’t stop the will of the people. #getthesax #liberationgeneration #wenodoagain #endoppression.”

On Tuesday, mobile policemen mounted strategic locations across the shrine while their vans were parked right in front of the relaxation spot.